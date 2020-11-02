Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys ARK ETF TR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

Investment company Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. As of 2020Q3, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owns 122 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKK, PTON, MELI, AAXN, WMT, LOGI, AVGO, LEN, BABA, MO, UNH, LIT, SPAB, BNDX,

ARKK, PTON, MELI, AAXN, WMT, LOGI, AVGO, LEN, BABA, MO, UNH, LIT, SPAB, BNDX, Added Positions: AAPL, GLD, MGM, IAU, TAN, TTWO, XLV, USMV, MSFT, XLC, NEAR, XBI, HD, NEE, ATVI, IIPR, NBB, CHWY, NFLX, FB, EA, CCI, DLR, PFE, JNJ, JPM, DOCU, PLD, HYT, TGT, LUV, TMO, ADBE, AMGN, COST, GOOGL, ILMN, MRK, PYPL, ZTS, ISRG, SHW, IDXX, PBE, V, AMT, VZ, XLF, MMM,

AAPL, GLD, MGM, IAU, TAN, TTWO, XLV, USMV, MSFT, XLC, NEAR, XBI, HD, NEE, ATVI, IIPR, NBB, CHWY, NFLX, FB, EA, CCI, DLR, PFE, JNJ, JPM, DOCU, PLD, HYT, TGT, LUV, TMO, ADBE, AMGN, COST, GOOGL, ILMN, MRK, PYPL, ZTS, ISRG, SHW, IDXX, PBE, V, AMT, VZ, XLF, MMM, Reduced Positions: BX, TSLA, JPST, JHB, XLK, JHY, CRON, NVDA, NOC, SBUX, IEMG, MINT, IEFA, NAC, TWTR, GOOG, SHOP, KTOS, SPY, ULTA, RSP, TXN, CRWD, ZM, LYFT, FRC, DBX, BRK.B, MJ, KMB, MRNA, SPOT, IRWD, GUT,

BX, TSLA, JPST, JHB, XLK, JHY, CRON, NVDA, NOC, SBUX, IEMG, MINT, IEFA, NAC, TWTR, GOOG, SHOP, KTOS, SPY, ULTA, RSP, TXN, CRWD, ZM, LYFT, FRC, DBX, BRK.B, MJ, KMB, MRNA, SPOT, IRWD, GUT, Sold Out: SCHD, IHI, IBB, QQQ, ITA, GILD, IVV, SOXX, IGV, IYF, WORK, VUG, IJR, VIG, VTI, IWO, AGG, DVY, IWM, PFF, CVX, JNK, VOO,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 143,229 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 335,711 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 242,712 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 319,163 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 33,914 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,918 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $112.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,501 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1209.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 920 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,516 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $71.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,990 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,375 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 132.21%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $152.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,139 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,133 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,600 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $60.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,190 shares as of .

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.