Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys ARK ETF TR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

November 02, 2020 | About: GLD +0.84% TAN +1.95% TTWO -1.74% NEAR +0.08% NBB +0.81% CHWY -2.44% ARKK -1.11% PTON +1.92% MELI -1.46% AAXN -2.07% WMT +0.36%

Investment company Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. As of 2020Q3, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owns 122 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gerber+kawasaki+wealth+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 143,229 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 335,711 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
  3. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 242,712 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 319,163 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 33,914 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,918 shares as of .

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $112.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,501 shares as of .

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1209.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 920 shares as of .

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,516 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of .

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $71.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,990 shares as of .

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,375 shares as of .

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 132.21%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $152.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,139 shares as of .

Added: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,133 shares as of .

Added: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,600 shares as of .

Added: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $60.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,190 shares as of .

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IHI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (ITA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management keeps buying

