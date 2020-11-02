Capital Advisors Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, AGNC Investment Corp, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, Okta Inc

Investment company Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, AGNC Investment Corp, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, Okta Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Capital Advisors Inc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, LUV, IVV, VIG, ADBE, AMGN, DD, NEE, NOC, NVS, SHW, TGT, NOW, DOW, VGT, MRO,

SCHW, LUV, IVV, VIG, ADBE, AMGN, DD, NEE, NOC, NVS, SHW, TGT, NOW, DOW, VGT, MRO, Added Positions: IEFA, AGNC, BLK, MSFT, MBB, VWO, SCHC, TOTL, BABA, IVW, CVX, PHB, ACN, AMZN, KO, KR, TMO, HYG, QQQ, SCHF, BMY, EMR, PG, UL, VZ, IJH, XBI, MMM, ARCC, BCE, BRK.B, DHR, D, GIS, HON, JPM, JNJ, LMT, MSM, SO, TXN, WMT, WMB, NXPI, ABBV, GOOG, TDOC, IJR, IMTM, VNQ, ABT, AMAT, BAM, CSCO, CL, INGR, DUK, ETN, EW, XOM, HD, INTC, ISRG, LOW, MCD, OKE, PFE, SYK, WM, V, AVGO, TSLA, BFAM, ARES, SPEM, VSS, T, A, MO, AEP, ADP, BAC, CVS, CAT, CMCSA, COP, DE, LLY, GE, GOOGL, IBM, KMB, LRCX, MMP, MMC, MRK, NFLX, ORCL, SRE, GL, UNP, RTX, PM, WPX, PSX, OGS, EDIT, BSV, GLD, IVE, VTI,

IEFA, AGNC, BLK, MSFT, MBB, VWO, SCHC, TOTL, BABA, IVW, CVX, PHB, ACN, AMZN, KO, KR, TMO, HYG, QQQ, SCHF, BMY, EMR, PG, UL, VZ, IJH, XBI, MMM, ARCC, BCE, BRK.B, DHR, D, GIS, HON, JPM, JNJ, LMT, MSM, SO, TXN, WMT, WMB, NXPI, ABBV, GOOG, TDOC, IJR, IMTM, VNQ, ABT, AMAT, BAM, CSCO, CL, INGR, DUK, ETN, EW, XOM, HD, INTC, ISRG, LOW, MCD, OKE, PFE, SYK, WM, V, AVGO, TSLA, BFAM, ARES, SPEM, VSS, T, A, MO, AEP, ADP, BAC, CVS, CAT, CMCSA, COP, DE, LLY, GE, GOOGL, IBM, KMB, LRCX, MMP, MMC, MRK, NFLX, ORCL, SRE, GL, UNP, RTX, PM, WPX, PSX, OGS, EDIT, BSV, GLD, IVE, VTI, Reduced Positions: VGSH, FAST, PYPL, SPY, UNH, NVDA, IEMG, AAPL, VB, FB, IWF, BND, TYL, COF, AM, PB, SCHB, HP, BP,

VGSH, FAST, PYPL, SPY, UNH, NVDA, IEMG, AAPL, VB, FB, IWF, BND, TYL, COF, AM, PB, SCHB, HP, BP, Sold Out: OKTA, DLR, IBOC, OGE, DVY, ET, URG, EWY,

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,688,661 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 375,171 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 593,344 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% AAON Inc (AAON) - 1,102,594 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 559,494 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $329.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,828 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,895 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $127.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,963 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,107 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $705.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 371 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 9399.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 464,338 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,255,016 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 183,057 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 132.07%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $269.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,347 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,948 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of .

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in International Bancshares Corp. The sale prices were between $25.34 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $30.55.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.