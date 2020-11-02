  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capital Advisors Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, AGNC Investment Corp, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, Okta Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: IEFA +0.55% AGNC +0.54% VWO +0.59% QQQ -0.74% BRK.B +0.84% DUK +1.57% IVV +0.4% SCHW +0.23% LUV -3.44% VIG +0.8% NVS +1.87% S +0%

Investment company Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, AGNC Investment Corp, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, Okta Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Capital Advisors Inc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
  1. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,688,661 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 375,171 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 593,344 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  4. AAON Inc (AAON) - 1,102,594 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
  5. ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 559,494 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $329.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of .

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,828 shares as of .

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,895 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $127.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,963 shares as of .

New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,107 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $705.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 371 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 9399.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 464,338 shares as of .

Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,255,016 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 183,057 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 132.07%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $269.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,347 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,948 shares as of .

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of .

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Sold Out: International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in International Bancshares Corp. The sale prices were between $25.34 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $30.55.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying

