Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Merck Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, PetIQ Inc

Investment company Keeler Thomas Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Amgen Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, PetIQ Inc, Altabancorp, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keeler Thomas Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Keeler Thomas Management LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRK, ADP, AMGN, GOOGL, 56N,

MRK, ADP, AMGN, GOOGL, 56N, Added Positions: CSCO, UNH, V, MSFT, LH, BDX, ABBV, LMT, PFE, COP, PEP, RTX, DIS, KO, JNJ, LHX, AVB, SYK, INTC, HCA, D, VBK, VOT, VBR, VEA, VOE,

CSCO, UNH, V, MSFT, LH, BDX, ABBV, LMT, PFE, COP, PEP, RTX, DIS, KO, JNJ, LHX, AVB, SYK, INTC, HCA, D, VBK, VOT, VBR, VEA, VOE, Reduced Positions: ITW, AAPL, ADM, UPS, NOBL, VTI, BRK.B, SNY, DUK, UNP, FDX, PG, BA, XOM, APD, MMM, MDY, GILD, EMR, UL, GSK, ABT, HQY,

ITW, AAPL, ADM, UPS, NOBL, VTI, BRK.B, SNY, DUK, UNP, FDX, PG, BA, XOM, APD, MMM, MDY, GILD, EMR, UL, GSK, ABT, HQY, Sold Out: PETQ, ALTA, OKE,

For the details of Keeler Thomas Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keeler+thomas+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,091 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 44,375 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 41,376 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,559 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 44,366 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 38,990 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $160.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 14,713 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 7,113 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1641.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 666 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,545 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 211.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 73,355 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 78.33%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $309.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,343 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 56.93%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $185.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,820 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $201.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,690 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 96.22%. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $205.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,153 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $233.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,979 shares as of .

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $29.04 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $33.33.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.37.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.