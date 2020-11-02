Belvedere Trading LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES SILVER TST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Belvedere Trading LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES SILVER TST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belvedere Trading LLC. As of 2020Q3, Belvedere Trading LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,012,300 shares, 59.66% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 520,100 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 552,300 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 370,714 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 396,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 370,714 shares as of .

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $110.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,600 shares as of .

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.56 and $74, with an estimated average price of $70.96. The stock is now traded at around $75.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of .

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,351 shares as of .

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $110.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,822 shares as of .

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $297.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of .

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 17818.75%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $2977.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 8,601 shares as of .

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,098,716 shares as of .

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77.