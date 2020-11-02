Waters Corp (WAT) SVP and CFO Sherry Buck Sold $3.9 million of Shares

SVP and CFO of Waters Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sherry Buck (insider trades) sold 17,499 shares of WAT on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $221.62 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Waters Corp is an analytical instrument manufacturer. It designs, manufactures, sells and services liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography & mass spectrometry instrument systems & support products. Waters Corp has a market cap of $13.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $221.75 with a P/E ratio of 27.75 and P/S ratio of 6.07. Waters Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Waters Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Waters Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of WAT stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $221.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WAT, click here