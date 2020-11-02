  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Evergreen Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: AAPL -0.08%

Investment company Evergreen Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Evergreen Advisors, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evergreen Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evergreen+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evergreen Advisors, LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 978,722 shares, 35.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 587,402 shares, 31.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 120,889 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 855,063 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 9,701 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.31%
Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Evergreen Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $107.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,543 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Evergreen Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

