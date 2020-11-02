  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
insider
insider
Articles 

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. Buys Deere, Johnson Controls International PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: DE +2.56% JCI +4.1% GS +0.61% CSCO +0%

Investment company Diamant Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, Johnson Controls International PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamant Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Diamant Asset Management, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diamant+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,340 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,940 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 34,490 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 23,938 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 24,650 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of .

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,998 shares as of .

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $190.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.



