Diamant Asset Management, Inc. Buys Deere, Johnson Controls International PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc

Investment company Diamant Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, Johnson Controls International PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamant Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Diamant Asset Management, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DE, JCI, GS,
- Added Positions: PING, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: PGR, AAPL, V, PM, GOOGL, PG, JPM, MRK, NKE, XOM, LDOS, RTX, IRM, IBM, CL, VZ, ED, ULTA, PEAK, CVX, T,
- Sold Out: CSCO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,340 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,940 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Visa Inc (V) - 34,490 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 23,938 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 24,650 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of .New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,998 shares as of .New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $190.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.
