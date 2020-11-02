Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, SCVX Corp, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp, Sells Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Far Point Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp III

Investment company Periscope Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, SCVX Corp, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, sells Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Far Point Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp III, Trine Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings II Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Periscope Capital Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Periscope Capital Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 210,000 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (HYAC) - 1,749,850 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.44% Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS) - 1,614,300 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position RMG Acquisition Corp (RMG) - 1,397,198 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA) - 1,480,046 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.82%

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 1,614,300 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in SCVX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,012,000 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 552,894 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 856,400 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 683,066 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 598,700 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 69.82%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,480,046 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,749,850 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in CHP Merger Corp by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 874,000 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 656,300 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in SC Health Corp by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 767,767 shares as of .

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.43.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.