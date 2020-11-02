Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FIDELITY COV TRS

Needham, MA, based Investment company Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FIDELITY COV TRS, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $913 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VT, SHV, PBW, MILN, FIVG, USIG, IGIB, BND, QLTA, EWC, EWI, IOO, GLDM, SRLN, SR, LDUR, DDOG, FXR, FXU, IEMG, CWB, LTPZ, TOK, BIIB, GSY, VNLA, TSM, FAST, NKE, CPRT, SKYY, PNQI, IGV, BB, PSLV,

VT, SHV, PBW, MILN, FIVG, USIG, IGIB, BND, QLTA, EWC, EWI, IOO, GLDM, SRLN, SR, LDUR, DDOG, FXR, FXU, IEMG, CWB, LTPZ, TOK, BIIB, GSY, VNLA, TSM, FAST, NKE, CPRT, SKYY, PNQI, IGV, BB, PSLV, Added Positions: XLRE, XLU, XLI, VOO, PYPL, SPTS, SHY, NEE, SNE, IAU, IVV, GOOGL, LQD, USMV, CEF, VWO, BSCL, IJT, XLF, TLH, VGSH, MSFT, IBB, DVY, DGRO, LMT, IJH, MRK, AGG, AMZN, SLY, AMT, ORCL, PGR, V, GLD, VTV, TOTL, PEP, MUNI, MDY, MGK, NVDA, TIP, FLOT, CMCSA, MUB, TFI, GOOG, ABBV, SCHX, PHYS, AVGO, MA, UNH, HAS, ADBE, HD, GILD, ECL, C, CSCO, XBI, BLK, AMGN, STE, PFE, UNP, UPS, SBUX, KKR, BABA, SO, SHW, CRM, IBM, PH, INFY, IDXX, MINT, NOBL, SCZ, SGOL,

XLRE, XLU, XLI, VOO, PYPL, SPTS, SHY, NEE, SNE, IAU, IVV, GOOGL, LQD, USMV, CEF, VWO, BSCL, IJT, XLF, TLH, VGSH, MSFT, IBB, DVY, DGRO, LMT, IJH, MRK, AGG, AMZN, SLY, AMT, ORCL, PGR, V, GLD, VTV, TOTL, PEP, MUNI, MDY, MGK, NVDA, TIP, FLOT, CMCSA, MUB, TFI, GOOG, ABBV, SCHX, PHYS, AVGO, MA, UNH, HAS, ADBE, HD, GILD, ECL, C, CSCO, XBI, BLK, AMGN, STE, PFE, UNP, UPS, SBUX, KKR, BABA, SO, SHW, CRM, IBM, PH, INFY, IDXX, MINT, NOBL, SCZ, SGOL, Reduced Positions: SCHB, EMLP, FTEC, BSCM, FHLC, AAPL, MGC, BSCK, ARKK, RTX, DGRW, FDN, GSLC, VUG, OUSA, SPDW, IEF, RDS.A, XLK, MTUM, AGZ, SOXX, IXN, XLY, SCHO, XLC, XLV, XLP, BA, VZ, IWF, XOM, XLB, BRKS, LOW, VNQ, HDV, LRCX, T, EFA, BSJL, ABT, IGSB, SCHM, BMY, WMT, BDX, CVX, DHR, D, BCSF, PG, ACN, INTC, ADP, BSV, ES, VEA, SPSB, VONG, BCE, VTI, APD, IVW, SCHD, PFF, ONEQ, KWEB, TMO, IVE, IJR, GE, GBF, FBND, SPGI, NOC, PAYX, QCOM, ANTM, VRSN,

SCHB, EMLP, FTEC, BSCM, FHLC, AAPL, MGC, BSCK, ARKK, RTX, DGRW, FDN, GSLC, VUG, OUSA, SPDW, IEF, RDS.A, XLK, MTUM, AGZ, SOXX, IXN, XLY, SCHO, XLC, XLV, XLP, BA, VZ, IWF, XOM, XLB, BRKS, LOW, VNQ, HDV, LRCX, T, EFA, BSJL, ABT, IGSB, SCHM, BMY, WMT, BDX, CVX, DHR, D, BCSF, PG, ACN, INTC, ADP, BSV, ES, VEA, SPSB, VONG, BCE, VTI, APD, IVW, SCHD, PFF, ONEQ, KWEB, TMO, IVE, IJR, GE, GBF, FBND, SPGI, NOC, PAYX, QCOM, ANTM, VRSN, Sold Out: IHI, SPTL, AIA, FXI, IEZ, ACWX, VIG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 361,086 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 104,555 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,479 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,286 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 156,401 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 276,476 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $60.78, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 76,569 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $28 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 132,780 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $28.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 137,326 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,255 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 958.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 257,042 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 444.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 151,755 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 485.52%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 114,457 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $302.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 104,555 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 923.08%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $187.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,166 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 478.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 217,367 shares as of .

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $65.56 and $74, with an estimated average price of $70.96.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $8.81.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The sale prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74.