Lapides Asset Management, LLC Buys Xperi Holding Corp, NetApp Inc, AngioDynamics Inc, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, Calix Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Lapides Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Xperi Holding Corp, NetApp Inc, AngioDynamics Inc, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Zix Corp, sells Xperi Holding Corp, Calix Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, Kraton Corp, Foot Locker Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lapides Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lapides Asset Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) - 187,700 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 723,097 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 487,900 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9% Belden Inc (BDC) - 238,542 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% WestRock Co (WRK) - 208,300 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24%

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 723,097 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $41 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 68,600 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zix Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.4 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 232,200 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kennametal Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.48 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $72.29, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 38,100 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AngioDynamics Inc by 97.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 450,100 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 93.71%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $37.52, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 166,200 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 215,600 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $3.17 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $3.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 465,200 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Olin Corp by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Psychemedics Corp by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of .

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $36.54, with an estimated average price of $30.48.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $42.86.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pearson PLC. The sale prices were between $6.21 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.2.