Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Jardine Strategic Holdings

London, X0, based Investment company Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Jardine Strategic Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MMC,

MMC, Added Positions: FISV, CERN, HAS, ADP, LH, UNH, ACN, AVY, TSCO, GOOG,

FISV, CERN, HAS, ADP, LH, UNH, ACN, AVY, TSCO, GOOG, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, FNV, TSM, ALGN, MSFT, TMO, MA, GOOGL, JSHLY, AAPL, HON,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 76,714 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 108,459 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 174,814 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,034 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 166,036 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $104.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 133,585 shares as of .