Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Jardine Strategic Holdings

November 02, 2020 | About: MMC +1.38%

London, X0, based Investment company Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Jardine Strategic Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+investment+management+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 76,714 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 108,459 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  3. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 174,814 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.14%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,034 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 166,036 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Veritas Investment Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $104.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 133,585 shares as of .



