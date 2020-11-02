Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $749 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSLA, BND, IBB, BSV, VXUS,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOE, MINT, VMC, SPAB, VTV, PXH, IJJ, AGG, AAPL, VTI, PRFZ, NEE, BRK.B, GOOGL, VOO, VCIT, SCHZ, ROM, HD, RF, T, AMZN, JPM, VBR, VB, SCHR, SBUX, XOM, KO, BAC, ABBV, ADP, PM, PFE, GLD, INTC, VSS, AOM, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VOT, EFV, IWN, AOA, IWM, IWV, IWF, IVV, EMR, BIL, IVOO, IEFA, HYG, PXF, SPY, XLF, IGSB, EFA, AOR, SFBS, SSB, NVDA, JNJ, GOOG, VZ, UNH, UPS, TXN, PG, MUB, PEP, MRK, MCD,
- Sold Out: IVW, MO, AMGN, AMAT, BMY, CVX, CMCSA, GD, ORCL, RTX, IVE, SCHO, SHV, SPTS, VGSH, XLV,
For the details of Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warren+averett+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 864,343 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 417,850 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE) - 647,679 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT) - 334,874 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,400,059 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $397.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 933 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $129.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,234 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,405 shares as of .Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $149.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,176 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJJ)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,628 shares as of .Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 300.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,264 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,094 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1618.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 338 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.
