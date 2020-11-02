ARGA Investment Management, LP Buys Baidu Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Momo Inc, Sells NXP Semiconductors NV, ISHARES INC, FedEx Corp

Stamford, CT, based Investment company ARGA Investment Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Momo Inc, UBS Group AG, AerCap Holdings NV, sells NXP Semiconductors NV, ISHARES INC, FedEx Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, McKesson Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARGA Investment Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, ARGA Investment Management, LP owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SABR, NOV, SU, BK, DXC, PFE, TAP, TRIP, FLS,

SABR, NOV, SU, BK, DXC, PFE, TAP, TRIP, FLS, Added Positions: BIDU, CNQ, MOMO, UBS, AER, WB, FTI, NTR, HP, CNHI, SIMO, YY, TPR, HCA, KLIC, PKX, RTX, MU, BRK.B, COP, IPG, C, COF,

BIDU, CNQ, MOMO, UBS, AER, WB, FTI, NTR, HP, CNHI, SIMO, YY, TPR, HCA, KLIC, PKX, RTX, MU, BRK.B, COP, IPG, C, COF, Reduced Positions: NXPI, CTSH, ERUS, MCK, GILD, WFC, CMCSA, ABT, MOS, TSM, PG, RDY, BEN, CI, ON, IVZ, AWK, DLTR, MOH, MAN, ETR, LBTYA, LEA, MDLZ, JD, CC, BKR, MHK, BIIB, BAC, T,

NXPI, CTSH, ERUS, MCK, GILD, WFC, CMCSA, ABT, MOS, TSM, PG, RDY, BEN, CI, ON, IVZ, AWK, DLTR, MOH, MAN, ETR, LBTYA, LEA, MDLZ, JD, CC, BKR, MHK, BIIB, BAC, T, Sold Out: FDX, SCZ, EOG, ORCL, AMAT, XOM, SMFG, SJM,

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,297,964 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.62% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 5,191,732 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 1,295,380 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.1% Weibo Corp (WB) - 2,356,888 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,952,374 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 297,560 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 167,356 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 99,570 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,813 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,495 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,412 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 79.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89. The stock is now traded at around $133.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 1,297,964 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 190.86%. The purchase prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 4,435,839 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Momo Inc by 3880.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 2,883,964 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 5539.95%. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 2,026,604 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $25.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 2,410,252 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,807,807 shares as of .

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.