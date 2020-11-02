Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sysco Corp, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Illinois Tool Works Inc

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Coho Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sysco Corp, Global Payments Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Omnicom Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coho Partners, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Coho Partners, Ltd. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDT,

MDT, Added Positions: ADP, SYY, GPN, USB, KO, JNJ, ABC, GLD, NTRS, KR, PRGO, ROST, MMC, DG, IWF,

ADP, SYY, GPN, USB, KO, JNJ, ABC, GLD, NTRS, KR, PRGO, ROST, MMC, DG, IWF, Reduced Positions: OMC, ABT, ITW, AMGN, LOW, UNH, DGX, CRI, RPM, BMY, XOM, HD, BA, WTRG, MSFT, AAPL, PEP, PG, DIS, LQD,

OMC, ABT, ITW, AMGN, LOW, UNH, DGX, CRI, RPM, BMY, XOM, HD, BA, WTRG, MSFT, AAPL, PEP, PG, DIS, LQD, Sold Out: RDS.A, ABBV,

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,574,210 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 789,316 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 914,719 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.81% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,493,435 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% The Kroger Co (KR) - 6,439,180 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,198,144 shares as of .

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 7737.29%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $161.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 939,299 shares as of .

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,904,871 shares as of .

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $161.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 867,723 shares as of .

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,862,909 shares as of .

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 3186.96%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 90,523 shares as of .

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 108.11%. The purchase prices were between $75.22 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of .

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.