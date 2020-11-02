Townsend Asset Management Corp Buys Marriott International Inc, Wynn Resorts, Dow Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WISDOMTREE TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Investment company Townsend Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, Wynn Resorts, Dow Inc, CVS Health Corp, International Business Machines Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WISDOMTREE TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Mastercard Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsend Asset Management Corp . As of 2020Q3, Townsend Asset Management Corp owns 160 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Visa Inc (V) - 25,623 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,224 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 98,590 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,286 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 23,037 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $113.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,791 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $353.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 564 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,795 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 81.87%. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,513 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 73.14%. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $75.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,173 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,152 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $224.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,599 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of .

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $49.48 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $52.97.