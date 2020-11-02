  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MERGER ALERT - AMCI, PNM, and LSAC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:AMCI -0.29% NYSE:PNM -0.4% NAS:LSAC +0.13%

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)
Merger Announcement: October 13, 2020
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, AMCI shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company.

To learn more about the AMCI investigation and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna2/amci-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PNM)
Merger Announcement: October 21, 2020
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, PNM shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash for each share of PNM common stock held at closing, representing an equity value of approximately $4.3 billion.

To learn more about the PNM investigation and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna2/pnm-resources-inc-information-request-form

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAC)
Merger Announcement: September 29, 2020
Transaction Details: The terms of the merger, current stockholders of Vincera will own approximately 40% of the combined company.

To learn more about the LSAC investigation and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna2/lifesci-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
[email protected]
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614027/MERGER-ALERT--AMCI-PNM-and-LSAC-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)