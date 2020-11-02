MERGER ALERT - AMCI, PNM, and LSAC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.



AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Merger Announcement: October 13, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, AMCI shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company.

To learn more about the AMCI investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/amci-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PNM)

Merger Announcement: October 21, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, PNM shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash for each share of PNM common stock held at closing, representing an equity value of approximately $4.3 billion.

To learn more about the PNM investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/pnm-resources-inc-information-request-form



LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAC)

Merger Announcement: September 29, 2020

Transaction Details: The terms of the merger, current stockholders of Vincera will own approximately 40% of the combined company.

To learn more about the LSAC investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/lifesci-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

