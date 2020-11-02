Research Division Welcomes Dr. Thomas Brady and Launches Commodities Report Focused on Silver and Copper Prices

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Brady, Executive Director of the J.P. Morgan Center for Commodities at the University of Colorado Denver Business School, to its proprietary research division and that he will lead a new Commodities Report that will feature silver and copper price forecasts.

Dr. Brady was previously the Chief Economist at Newmont Mining Corporation where he was responsible for generating key commodity price, foreign exchange and other financial assumptions used throughout the company. In this role, Dr. Brady also developed methods to effectively quantify and communicate the economic impact of Newmont's operations to host communities and countries. Prior to this position, Dr. Brady led Newmont's Strategic Planning function that developed and implemented portfolio modeling analytics. He holds a Ph.D. in Mineral Economics with research emphases in commodity markets from the Colorado School of Mines. In addition, Dr. Brady holds a Master's degree in Mathematics, also from the Colorado School of Mines.

Capitalight's proprietary research division publishes weekly and monthly research under several brands such as the Murenbeeld & Co Gold Monitor. Customers typically subscribe to our research publications on an annual basis and consist primarily of gold and silver mining companies interested in our commodity price forecasts and investment fund and wealth management companies interested in our preferred shares research and economic forecasts. Our clients use the proprietary research to inform their investment decisions, capital allocation decisions, treasury operations and business risk assessments.

The Commodities Report, which launched on September 30, 2020, is led by Dr. Tom Brady and Chantelle Schieven, who is a long-time contributor to our gold and economic publications. The first editions, which are titled the Silver Monitor, feature silver price forecasts, the relation to interest rates, the impact of geo-political crisis, and the interrelated movements of gold and silver prices. Subsequent editions will feature copper price forecasts and those of other commodities.

Our other subscription research brands include:

Murenbeeld & Co Gold Monitor

The Gold Monitor is our flagship research publication, which is distributed internationally and has been published for nearly 40 years by Dr. Martin Murenbeeld. The Gold Monitor is published each Friday. The Gold Monitor is based on quantitative research models that have been refined through many years of experience and analysis of the gold market.

Canadian Preferred Share Research

The CPSR report is published twice per month and is the leading research report covering the $55 billion Canadian preferred share asset class. The report was launched in mid-2019 as a free publication and a subscription paywall was implemented in early 2020.

Murenbeeld & Co Economic Monitor

The Economic Monitor is published every other month and takes a deep dive into the current state of the Canadian and US economies. The report features topical articles and our proprietary interest and exchange rate forecasts.

Murenbeeld & Co Equity and Bond Observer

The Equity and Bond Observer focuses on equity and bond market valuations. Our proprietary models in this publication are based on the principles of Benjamin Graham who is recognized as "the father of value-investing".

A free trial of our research is available by visiting www.capitalight.co/subscription-research

ABOUT IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The investment portfolio, consisting primarily of Stone Debentures, is generating positive cash flows on a quarterly basis. The Murenbeeld subsidiary, which operates a proprietary subscription research business focused on the gold and silver sectors and on Canadian preferred shares is generating recurring revenues. The portfolio of mineral exploration properties, consisting of the Blue Lake Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd and Ashuanipi Gold properties, are at an early stage of exploration.

To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.capitalight.co, call 866.653.9223 or email [email protected]

