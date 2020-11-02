MERGER ALERT - SMMC, and CCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

South Mountain Merger Corporation(NASDAQ:SMMC)

Merger Announcement: October 19, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the public investors of Small Mountain Merger Corporation will own only 17% of the combined company.

To learn more about the SMMC investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/south-mountain-merger-corporation-information-request-form

Churchill Capital Corp II(NYSE:NYSE:CCX)

Merger Announcement: October 13, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon the close of the transaction, Churchill II's shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the combined company.

To learn more about the CCX investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/churchill-capital-corp-ii-information-request-form

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

[email protected]

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: