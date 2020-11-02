  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ACCESSWIRE
Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

November 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:CEPU +2.76%

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter 2020 results on November 11, 2020. Mr. Jorge Rauber, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on November 12, 2020 at 9:00 ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

United States Participants (Toll Free): +1-888-317-6003
Argentina Participants (Toll Free): 0-800-555-0645
International Participants: +1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 3516405

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Tomás A. Daghlian
Investor Relations Officer
[email protected]
+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2192
Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aire
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614038/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-Date-for-the-Third-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast

