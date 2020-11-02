  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

November 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:QSR -0.46%


[url="]The+Schall+Law+Firm[/url], a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“Restaurant Brands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: [url="]QSR[/url]) for violations of the federal securities laws.



Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s August and September 2019 secondary public offerings (“SPOs”) are encouraged to contact the firm before January 31, 2021.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, [url="]click+here+to+participate[/url].



We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at [url="]www.schallfirm.com[/url], or by email at [email protected].



The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Restaurant Brands’ Shelf Registration Statement claimed that it had “three thriving, independent brands with significant global growth potential,” but in fact, the Tim Hortons brand suffered a lack of growth. Tim Hortons’ reward program negatively impacted sales. The Company’s product offerings did not drive growth and its strategy left a gap in the sandwiches and wraps category. In general, the Company’s strategies with the Tim Hortons’ brand resulted in weak year-over-year sales and did not increase customer traffic. The ongoing problems at Tim Hortons, the Company was not “maintain[ing] its competitive position.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and shelf registrations were false and materially misleading throughout the SPO period. When the market learned the truth about Restaurant Brands, investors suffered damages.



[url="]Join+the+case[/url] to recover your losses.



The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005924/en/


