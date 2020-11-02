Genius Brands International and Penguin Young Readers Launch "Llama Llama" Branded Merchandise Promotion as Part of Kohl's Cares Collection

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ:GNUS) Penguin Young Readers, and KOHL’s launch the annual holiday program for Kohl’s Cares with the debut of a “Llama Llama” branded bundle featuring a plush toy and book, available now at Kohls.com and in Kohl’s stores nationwide.



Based on the characters from the bestselling children’s book franchise and popular Netflix Original preschool series, Llama Llama , starring Jennifer Garner, the “Llama Llama” book from Penguin Young Readers and the plush, are available exclusively through the Kohl’s Cares collection for $5.00 each, with 100% of Kohl’s net profit benefiting nonprofit organizations that improve the health and well-being of communities nationwide. The products are available for a limited time, while supplies last.

“We are honored to be a part of this season’s Kohl’s Cares merchandise collection with our evergreen brand, Llama Llama, being featured with new merchandise available at stores around the country,” commented Lloyd Mintz, SVP Global Consumer Products at Genius Brands. “This is a big step in expanding our merchandise program for Llama Llama, as we continue to seek out creative avenues to deliver this classic brand to the legions of fans.”

About Llama Llama

Based on the award-winning and bestselling book series by celebrated author and illustrator Anna Dewdney, Genius Brands’ Netflix Original preschool series is about first childhood experiences and adventures, as well as the special connections between the lead character, Llama, his Mama and his grandparents. Llama Llama tells heart-warming tales of life in a safe, friendly town seen through the eyes of Llama as he interacts with the amazing world around him. Seasons one and two of the series are available on Netflix with Jennifer Garner in the lead role as Mama Llama.

With over 30 million units in print worldwide, Dewdney’s Llama Llama books from Penguin Young Readers have all been New York Times bestsellers with several titles claiming the #1 spot, and her work has been translated into eight languages. Dewdney’s soothing tales are synonymous with calming early-childhood anxiety and she was praised by the Chicago Tribune as a “geographer extraordinaire of the emotional terrain of preschoolers and their mothers.” Books in her Llama Llamaseries include Llama Llama Red Pajama, Llama Llama Holiday Drama, Llama Llama Misses Mama, and Llama Llama Time to Share.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and in partnership with Alibaba; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! is available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

