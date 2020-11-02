Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference

Paul Burdiss, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:40 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url]. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $78 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national and statewide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

