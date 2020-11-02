  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:ZION +2.93%


Paul Burdiss, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:40 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, [url="]zionsbancorporation.com[/url]. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $78 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national and statewide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005873/en/


