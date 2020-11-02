  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NIC Maine Among 'Best Places to Work' in State

November 02, 2020


NIC Maine, the State of Maine’s premier digital government services partner, was named to the 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine for the fourth year under the Best Small Company (15-49 U.S. employees) category. NIC Maine, formerly Maine Information Network (MIN), ranked second in the category.



The competition is an annual initiative designed by the [url="]Best+Companies+Group[/url] to recognize Maine’s best employers. Information is gathered from companies across the state first through a multi-page benefits and policies questionnaire that assesses workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. Then, an employee engagement and satisfaction survey is administered, accounting for 75% of the total evaluation. The 2020 list includes 100 of Maine’s best small, medium and large businesses.



“This year has brought great change to our operations with staff working 100% remote, and COVID-19 has brought an abundance of high-priority projects and tasks,” said Dan Andrews, NIC Maine General Manager. “It is such a privilege to be recognized as one of Maine’s best small places to work by the Best Companies Group, as well as by NIC Maine staff. Maine has so many amazing small businesses, and we are proud to join this fantastic group of companies.”



One of the founding principles of NIC Maine is to be the best place its employees have ever worked. The company does that by offering a superb benefits package and organizing regular events to celebrate milestones and employees, virtually in 2020.



NIC Maine is better known to its Maine government partners as InforME. As the network manager of the statutory InforME contract, NIC Maine has created nearly 200 unique digital government services for the State, its agencies and local government partners since 1999. NIC Maine currently staffs its office in Augusta with 22 local employees.



About NIC Maine



NIC Maine, a division of NIC Inc., manages [url="]Maine.gov[/url] through the InforME network manager contract. NIC Maine provides more than 175 digital government solutions for citizens and businesses that allow for the completion of more than 2,500 different government transactions.



About NIC



NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at [url="]www.egov.com[/url].

