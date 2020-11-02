Conagra Brands Brings Big Flavor, Bold Protein Snacks Innovation To Virtual National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) "Crack The Code Experience"

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) isn't slowing down its big, bold snacks innovation agenda. The company is bringing even more new meat snacks, seeds, salty snacks, popcorn and sweet treats to its virtual showroom at the online 2020 NACS "Crack The Code Experience", presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores. Conagra Brands' $2.5 billion snacks portfolio is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the food industry1, and the company remains committed to capturing growth by delivering innovation to convenience store customers and consumers.

"Conagra is focused on building confidence with our convenience store customers," said Burke Raine, president, Grocery & Snacks for Conagra Brands. "Our Slim Jim Savage Original Flavor meat stick, the No. 1 selling snack innovation in the Convenience Channel2, is winning over consumers. Now, we're launching even more savage innovation with big flavor, bold protein and different forms that people want from our iconic brands, including Slim Jim, DAVID, BIGS and Duke's."

Conagra Brands is also showcasing a selection of standout merchandising vehicles for convenience stores, which enable optimal assortment, better placement and improved product visibility to maximize impulse purchase. Its Slim Jim Countertop Caddy Stand Fixture, designed for the front-end of convenience stores and sized to place at checkout, is one of many breakthrough displays, racks and shelving units ready to catch the attention of consumers.

NACS "Crack The Code Experience" attendees who visit Conagra Brands' virtual showroom can interact with many new innovative snacks, including:

Slim Jim® Savage Mild Flavor Smoked Meat Sticks : Three times bigger than Giant Slim Jim Sticks, made with beef, pork and chicken and packed with 6 grams of protein per serving. These Savage-sized meat snacks contain no artificial flavors and no artificial colors... just the satisfying taste of Slim Jim Mild Meat Stick goodness that will have you saying, "Ohhh yeah!"

: Three times bigger than Giant Slim Jim Sticks, made with beef, pork and chicken and packed with 6 grams of protein per serving. These Savage-sized meat snacks contain no artificial flavors and no artificial colors... just the satisfying taste of Slim Jim Mild Meat Stick goodness that will have you saying, "Ohhh yeah!" Slim Jim® Monster Size Meat Stick, SONIC® Chili Cheese Coney Flavor : Each of these individually wrapped meat snacks eats like a meal with the delicious flavors of SONIC's® iconic Chili Cheese Coney. These Monster size smoked meat sticks contain 11g protein per stick. Perfect for slaying hunger and boredom at home or on-the-go.

: Each of these individually wrapped meat snacks eats like a meal with the delicious flavors of SONIC's® iconic Chili Cheese Coney. These Monster size smoked meat sticks contain 11g protein per stick. Perfect for slaying hunger and boredom at home or on-the-go. Slim Jim® Monster Shortboi Meat Stick, Original Flavor : Each of these individually wrapped, keto friendly meat snacks packs a bold taste of epic proportions. Made with beef, pork and chicken, these monstrous smoked meat sticks contain 6 grams of protein per stick and fit a low carb lifestyle. The handy on-the-go size can go with anywhere, anytime.

: Each of these individually wrapped, keto friendly meat snacks packs a bold taste of epic proportions. Made with beef, pork and chicken, these monstrous smoked meat sticks contain 6 grams of protein per stick and fit a low carb lifestyle. The handy on-the-go size can go with anywhere, anytime. Slim Jim® Monster Size Meat Sticks, Original Flavor and Mild Flavor, 12-Count : Ideal for on-the-go and made with beef, pork and chicken. These smoked meat sticks contain 6 grams of protein per stick and fit a low carb lifestyle.

: Ideal for on-the-go and made with beef, pork and chicken. These smoked meat sticks contain 6 grams of protein per stick and fit a low carb lifestyle. Duke's® Beef Original Smoked Shorty Sausages : Made from premium ingredients and slow-smoked to pint-sized perfection. These keto friendly snacks are made with 100% beef that is seasoned with sea salt, crushed pepper and traditional spices, before being smoked over hickory hardwood for an amazing meat stick flavor that Duke's always delivers. These meat snacks are gluten free, contain 9 grams of protein per serving and satisfy beef jerky cravings.

: Made from premium ingredients and slow-smoked to pint-sized perfection. These keto friendly snacks are made with 100% beef that is seasoned with sea salt, crushed pepper and traditional spices, before being smoked over hickory hardwood for an amazing meat stick flavor that Duke's always delivers. These meat snacks are gluten free, contain 9 grams of protein per serving and satisfy beef jerky cravings. Gardein™ Ultimate Plant-Based Jerky, Original Flavor, Teriyaki Flavor, Hot & Spicy Flavor : Premium non-GMO, plant-based ingredients are combined to create the texture and appearance of whole muscle meat. Marinated for over 20 hours and naturally hardwood smoked, our plant-based jerky has the smoky flavor of beef jerky without the meat.

: Premium non-GMO, plant-based ingredients are combined to create the texture and appearance of whole muscle meat. Marinated for over 20 hours and naturally hardwood smoked, our plant-based jerky has the smoky flavor of beef jerky without the meat. BIGS® Takis Fuego® Sunflower Seeds, Hot Chili Lime Flavor : Crunchy keto-friendly snacks with a fiery kick. Made with big seeds, roasted for a big kernel crunch and seasoned with Takis Fuego® hot chili and lime intensity, these salty snacks fit a low carb lifestyle. Roasted in the USA , these seeds come in a handy resealable bag.

: Crunchy keto-friendly snacks with a fiery kick. Made with big seeds, roasted for a big kernel crunch and seasoned with Takis Fuego® hot chili and lime intensity, these salty snacks fit a low carb lifestyle. Roasted in the , these seeds come in a handy resealable bag. DAVID® Roasted and Salted Bacon Mac & Cheese Jumbo Sunflower Seeds : A deliciously-salty, and crunchy, keto friendly snack with American classic comfort food flavor. Each 5.25 oz. bag contains about 2 servings, with 180 calories.

: A deliciously-salty, and crunchy, keto friendly snack with American classic comfort food flavor. Each 5.25 oz. bag contains about 2 servings, with 180 calories. Andy Capp's ® Beer Battered Onion Rings Baked Oat and Corn Snacks : Indulge in beer battered onion ring flavor anytime. Bold beer battered onion ring flavor is baked right into these crispy, baked snacks to satisfy a craving for onion rings.

: Indulge in beer battered onion ring flavor anytime. Bold beer battered onion ring flavor is baked right into these crispy, baked snacks to satisfy a craving for onion rings. Snack Pack® SOUR PATCH KIDS® Juicy Gels, REDBERRY® Flavor and Blue Raspberry Flavor : A combo of sour and sweet. These fun snack cups are made with real sugar and no high fructose corn syrup, are gluten free and contain 0 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving.

: A combo of sour and sweet. These fun snack cups are made with real sugar and no high fructose corn syrup, are gluten free and contain 0 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving. Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® Salted Maple Flavored Kettle Corn Popcorn : Whole-grain popcorn and tasty salted maple flavor are the perfect combination. These gluten free snacks are non-GMO and contain 70 calories per serving and satisfies tastes for the delicious combo of sweet and salty snacks.

: Whole-grain popcorn and tasty salted maple flavor are the perfect combination. These gluten free snacks are non-GMO and contain 70 calories per serving and satisfies tastes for the delicious combo of sweet and salty snacks. Orville Redenbacher's ® Avocado Oil Microwave Popcorn : Made with 100% avocado oil and seasoned with simple sea salt, this snack has no artificial flavors, dyes or preservatives.

: Made with 100% avocado oil and seasoned with simple sea salt, this snack has no artificial flavors, dyes or preservatives. ACT II® Llama Party Cotton Candy Flavored Microwave Popcorn: Made with 100% whole grain popcorn, this cotton candy flavored popcorn pops up blue for an added bit of fun. Kids and adults alike will love this fun-filled snack. Exciting #llamazing activities are included.

To learn more about Conagra Brands' approach to food innovation, visit https://www.conagrabrands.com/innovation.

1Source: IRI POS, TUS MULOC L52 Weeks Ending 10-4-20 2Source: IRI POS, Convenience Channel L13 weeks ending 8-30-20, Syndicated Snack Aisle New UPCs launched Dec 2019 through July 2020; Includes new Flavor Variants and new brands, but excludes new sizes of existing Flavors or Brands.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Priscilla Zuchowski

312-549-5723

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-brings-big-flavor-bold-protein-snacks-innovation-to-virtual-national-association-of-convenience-stores-nacs-crack-the-code-experience-301165106.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.