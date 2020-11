Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces the Completion of Medical Office Building Development in Raleigh, NC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. ("HTA") (NYSE: HTA) (the "Company"), the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, announced today the completion of a new 125,000 SF, Class A medical office building located at 210 Ashville Avenue Cary, NC. The new MOB is adjacent to WakeMed Cary Hospital, the largest hospital in southwest Wake County and one of three hospitals within the WakeMed Health & Hospitals system. HTA demolished 45,000 sf of outdated medical office space to build new MOB and parking structure. Development information and time-lapse video of construction can be found on website.

The building is anchored by WakeMed, the leading health system based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will be utilized for physician offices, outpatient services, and an ambulatory surgery center. This development will become the centerpiece of HTA's Medical Park of Cary and will increase the total footprint to approximately 233,000 square feet of medical office space. The building has 30,000 square feet of space available for lease and will offer comfortable and adaptable space for additional high-level specialists to meet the healthcare needs of the growing Cary community.

The building was designed keeping environmentally friendly options in the forefront, including energy efficient mechanical systems and sustainability materials. Amenities include an inviting courtyard for patient and employee comfort, a first floor bistro, an abundance of natural light throughout lobby and common areas, and three patient elevators intended to reduce wait time and enhance patient and family access to needed services in the building.

"This new development demonstrates HTA's unique ability and capital to invest in areas with high growth potential," comments Robert Milligan, Chief Financial Officer for HTA. "Our team recognized the need for additional medical office space near WakeMed Cary Hospital and provided both the hospital and the surrounding community with a brand new state of the art building."

Tom Cavender, Vice President of Facilities and Construction for WakeMed, shared Robert Milligan's thoughts and further noted, "The partnership that has been forged with HTA, from conceptualizing the rebirth of Medical Park of Cary to the actualization of a new, patient centered facility, has been outstanding - with both organizations sharing a common goal of delivering exceptional patient care in exceptional spaces."

The building will become HTA's 18th medical office building in the Raleigh Metro area, bringing total square feet owned and managed in the market to approximately 750,000 SF.

For more information on leasing or to schedule a tour contact [email protected] htareit.com or (919) 439-2007.

About Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level.

Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index. More information about HTA can be found on the Company's Website, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a not-for-profit health care system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all. WakeMed's 941-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, seven emergency departments, a dedicated Children's Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, more than 80 physician offices and Wake County's only Level I Trauma Center. WakeMed's mission-driven team includes more than 9,800 employees, 1,500 volunteers and 1,300 affiliated physicians, along with the more than 580 physicians and providers with WakeMed Physician Practices – all representing the best minds and the biggest hearts and the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit wakemed.org or follow WakeMed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



