STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find attached the Q3 2020 presentation to be held tomorrow 3rd November 2020 by webcast.
Webcast
CONTACT:
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
The following files are available for download:
Ocean Yield Q3 2020 Presentation
