Research Solutions to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the market close and prior to the call.

Research Solutions President and CEO Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10011712

Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 3, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10011712

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.comandwww.reprintsdesk.com

