Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) EVP, HR & Corp Services Deborah H Caplan Sold $3.3 million of Shares

EVP, HR & Corp Services of Nextera Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Deborah H Caplan (insider trades) sold 45,232 shares of NEE on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $73.44 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

NextEra Energy Inc is an electric power company in North America. It generates renewable energy from wind and sun. The company also owns generation, transmission and distribution facilities and has investments in gas infrastructure assets. NextEra Energy Inc has a market cap of $147.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.04 with a P/E ratio of 37.79 and P/S ratio of 8.12. The dividend yield of NextEra Energy Inc stocks is 1.81%. NextEra Energy Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with NextEra Energy Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, HR & Corp Services Deborah H Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NEE stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $73.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Director of Sub James L Robo sold 165,860 shares of NEE stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $74.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

EVP, Eng., Const. & ISC Ronald R Reagan sold 656 shares of NEE stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $76.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.59% since.

EVP, Eng., Const. & ISC Ronald R Reagan sold 668 shares of NEE stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

Treasurer of Sub Paul I Cutler sold 40,564 shares of NEE stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

