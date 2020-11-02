  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) President and CEO Tony Giardini Bought $290,000 of Shares

November 02, 2020 | About: TMQ -2.56%

President and CEO of Trilogy Metals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tony Giardini (insider trades) bought 200,000 shares of TMQ on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $1.45 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $290,000.

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of its upper kobuk mineral projects located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska, United States. Trilogy Metals Inc has a market cap of $215.480 million; its shares were traded at around $1.49 with a P/E ratio of 1.42. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Trilogy Metals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Tony Giardini bought 200,000 shares of TMQ stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $1.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP and CFO Elaine Sanders sold 130,000 shares of TMQ stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $1.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TMQ, click here

.

