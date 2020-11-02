Sturm Ruger Inc (RGR) CEO and President Christopher John Killoy Sold $670,000 of Shares

CEO and President of Sturm Ruger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher John Killoy (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of RGR on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $67 a share. The total sale was $670,000.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company also manufactures and sells investment castings made from steel alloys for internal use in the firearms segment. Sturm Ruger & Co Inc has a market cap of $1.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.61 with a P/E ratio of 17.96 and P/S ratio of 2.40. The dividend yield of Sturm Ruger & Co Inc stocks is 1.59%. Sturm Ruger & Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sturm Ruger & Co Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of RGR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP of Operations Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of RGR stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $65.35. The price of the stock has increased by 3.46% since.

