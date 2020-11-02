Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $379,200 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 30,000 shares of GBDC on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $12.64 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $379,200.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.84 . The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 9.39%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 30,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $12.64. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.

CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $12.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.7% since.

CEO David Golub bought 9,100 shares of GBDC stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $13.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.96% since.

CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $13.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.8% since.

CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $13.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 30,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $12.64. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $12.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.7% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 9,100 shares of GBDC stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $13.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.96% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $13.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.8% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $13.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.6% since.

