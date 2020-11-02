Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $912,500 of Shares

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of QTWO on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $91.25 a share. The total sale was $912,500.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.65 with and P/S ratio of 12.32. Q2 Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Q2 Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 10,000 shares of QTWO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $91.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Adam D Blue sold 1,026 shares of QTWO stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $95.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.74% since.

