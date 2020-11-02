Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $755,105 of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $68.36 a share. The total sale was $755,105.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $26.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.11 with and P/S ratio of 229.83. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $68.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $68.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $70.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $69.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.95% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of MRNA stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $72.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.13% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $70.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.35% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $71.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.71% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $76.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.79% since.

