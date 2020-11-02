Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc

Investment company Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc, Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc, Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust, Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MYD, MMU, EZA, MYF, NKG, EWH, VWO, MNP, ASHR, EIDO, VGM, MFM, ETN, WMT, IJT, NUO, NUM, CXH,

MYD, MMU, EZA, MYF, NKG, EWH, VWO, MNP, ASHR, EIDO, VGM, MFM, ETN, WMT, IJT, NUO, NUM, CXH, Added Positions: VTEB, SPYG, SCHG, VYMI, VIGI, IEMG, SHM, IGIB, XLK, KSM, SBI, MYJ, IAGG, VGIT, BSV, DIS, MHI, KTF, MHD, ITM, EWZ, NCB, FNDF, MVF, NBW, IAU, BLV, NXJ, VBR, EVY, PEP, AAPL, IIM, CMF, BFZ, VIOG, VTN,

VTEB, SPYG, SCHG, VYMI, VIGI, IEMG, SHM, IGIB, XLK, KSM, SBI, MYJ, IAGG, VGIT, BSV, DIS, MHI, KTF, MHD, ITM, EWZ, NCB, FNDF, MVF, NBW, IAU, BLV, NXJ, VBR, EVY, PEP, AAPL, IIM, CMF, BFZ, VIOG, VTN, Reduced Positions: VT, ACWV, SCHV, VTV, SPYV, MVT, IMTM, MAV, QUAL, IUSG, INTC, DSM, NYF,

VT, ACWV, SCHV, VTV, SPYV, MVT, IMTM, MAV, QUAL, IUSG, INTC, DSM, NYF, Sold Out: MUJ, VCV, EOT, MIY, SVXY, T, MFT, FNDX, VPV, NRK, CNC, COP, CSCO, C, CXE, PNI, CMU,

For the details of Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ackerman+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 1,405,554 shares, 21.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 977,139 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 203,575 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 194,299 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43% ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 149,169 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.89%

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 41,612 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $13.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,034 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $40.33, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,006 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,099 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,642 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MSCI HONG KONG ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.11 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,933 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 190,124 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 102,235 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 102.10%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,880 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 115,972 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc by 55.87%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 101,316 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc by 96.04%. The purchase prices were between $13.63 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,892 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $14.59, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.67 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The sale prices were between $19.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.27.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $14.08.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST II. The sale prices were between $30.68 and $36.54, with an estimated average price of $34.24.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 66.47%. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC still held 43,738 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 23.44%. The sale prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC still held 115,698 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc by 60.05%. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC still held 11,332 shares as of .

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr by 31.19%. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC still held 26,413 shares as of .