One Day In July LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, General Electric Co

November 02, 2020 | About: VUG +0.35% IJR +2.11% VBK +0.85% BSV +0.02% VTI +1.04% VIG +1.49% VCSH +0.02% VONG +0.18% IJS +2.19% IWO +1.39% IWP +0.7% DPZ -0.61%

Investment company One Day In July LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Day In July LLC. As of 2020Q3, One Day In July LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of One Day In July LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 115,718 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 239,627 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  3. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 205,543 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 161,356 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VIOO) - 175,355 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,825 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51. The stock is now traded at around $216.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJS)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $64.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $226.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWP)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of .

New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $376.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 501 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 57.34%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $221.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 37,552 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 92,954 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $218.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 32,232 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 745.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,567 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 73.08%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $168.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,228 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 66.51%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $127.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of .

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Reduced: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VSS)

One Day In July LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $103.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. One Day In July LLC still held 31,522 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

One Day In July LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.31%. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. One Day In July LLC still held 2,348 shares as of .



