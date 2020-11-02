One Day In July LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, General Electric Co

Investment company One Day In July LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Day In July LLC. As of 2020Q3, One Day In July LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VCSH, VONG, IJS, IWO, IWP, DPZ, AGG, IWF,
- Added Positions: VOO, VUG, IJR, VIOO, VBK, VNQ, BSV, IEF, VTI, VYM, IEI, SHY, VB, VIG, VTV, VGT, SPY, VHT, VBR, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, VSS, VWO, IEMG, TIP, VGK, SHOP, EFA,
- Sold Out: GE,
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 115,718 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 239,627 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 205,543 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 161,356 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VIOO) - 175,355 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,825 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51. The stock is now traded at around $216.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJS)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $64.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $226.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWP)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of .New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $376.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 501 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 57.34%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $221.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 37,552 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 92,954 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $218.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 32,232 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 745.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,567 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 73.08%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $168.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,228 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 66.51%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $127.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of .Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.Reduced: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VSS)
One Day In July LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $103.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. One Day In July LLC still held 31,522 shares as of .Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
One Day In July LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.31%. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. One Day In July LLC still held 2,348 shares as of .
