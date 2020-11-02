  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GlobeNewswire
Nuvei Completes Acquisition of Smart2Pay, Strengthens Presence in High-Growth Digital Markets and Expands Payment Methods

November 02, 2020 | About: TSX:NVEI -3.32%

Acquisition creates one of the largest alternative payment method solution providers in the world

MONTREAL and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Smart2Pay Global Services B.V. (“Smart2Pay”).

The acquisition strengthens Nuvei’s presence in high-growth digital commerce verticals and further expands the Company’s geographic footprint in additional regions. Furthermore, the transaction creates one of the largest and most complete alternative payment method (APM) solution providers in the world, with 450 APMs supporting online merchants in more than 200 global markets.

RBC Capital Markets advised Nuvei on the transaction, while FT Partners advised Smart2Pay.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Smart2Pay’s payment solutions and technologies. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to Nuvei’s ability to integrate Smart2Pay, accelerate its development timeline and increase its sales. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Public Relations
[email protected]


