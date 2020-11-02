  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide an Update on Development Programs on November 9, 2020

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:RETA -1.51%

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results and provide an update on its development programs before the market opens on November 9, 2020.

Reata’s management will host a conference call on November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be accessible by dialing (844)348-3946 (toll-free domestic) or (213)358-0892 (international) using the access code: 2896858. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z6fgbcwf.

Third quarter 2020 financial results to be discussed during the call will be included in an earnings press release that will be available on the company’s website shortly before the call at http://reatapharma.com/investors/ and will be available for 12 months after the call. The audio recording and webcast will be accessible for at least 90 days after the event at http://reatapharma.com/investors/.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Contact:
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(972) 865-2219
http://reatapharma.com

Investors:
Vinny Jindal
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(469) 374-8721
[email protected]
http://reatapharma.com/contact-us/


