UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS (NYSE: UPS) Board of Directors today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable December 3, 2020 to shareowners of record on November 13, 2020.

For more than five decades, UPS has rewarded investors with a strong dividend that has either been maintained or increased. In the last 20 years, the dividend has more than quadrupled.

