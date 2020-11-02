  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

November 02, 2020 | About: NAS:XENE +6.28%

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Xenon management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 8125409. The webcast will be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: [email protected]


