Idex Corp (IEX) Chairman and CEO Andrew K Silvernail Sold $20.8 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Idex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew K Silvernail (insider trades) sold 122,426 shares of IEX on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $169.81 a share. The total sale was $20.8 million.

IDEX Corp produces and distributes flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules. Its business segments are Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety/Diversified Products. IDEX Corp has a market cap of $13.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $178.76 with a P/E ratio of 36.57 and P/S ratio of 5.82. The dividend yield of IDEX Corp stocks is 1.12%. IDEX Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IDEX Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with IDEX Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Andrew K Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IEX stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $169.81. The price of the stock has increased by 5.27% since.

