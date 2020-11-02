Fortive Corp (FTV) President and CEO James A Lico Sold $16.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Fortive Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James A Lico (insider trades) sold 261,419 shares of FTV on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $61.43 a share. The total sale was $16.1 million.

Fortive Corp is a United States based company diversified industrial growth company. It has two business segments namely, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. Fortive Corp has a market cap of $21.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.32 with a P/E ratio of 41.37 and P/S ratio of 3.00. The dividend yield of Fortive Corp stocks is 0.44%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Fortive Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President William W Pringle sold 5,649 shares of FTV stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $61.7. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

VP-Strategy & Corp Development Jonathan L Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of FTV stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $61.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.

