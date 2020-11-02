Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG) Co-President and COO John A Tweed Bought $1.4 million of Shares

Co-President and COO of Covenant Logistics Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John A Tweed (insider trades) bought 97,688 shares of CVLG on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $14.08 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.4 million.

Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States. Covenant Logistics Group Inc has a market cap of $250.850 million; its shares were traded at around $14.64 with and P/S ratio of 0.33. Covenant Logistics Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Covenant Logistics Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-President and COO John A Tweed bought 97,688 shares of CVLG stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $14.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CVLG, click here