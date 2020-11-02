  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) SEVP & Chief Risk Officer Michael S Karr Sold $861,794 of Shares

November 02, 2020 | About: PPBI +4.43%

SEVP & Chief Risk Officer of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael S Karr (insider trades) sold 33,969 shares of PPBI on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $25.37 a share. The total sale was $861,794.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities and retirement accounts, among others. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $2.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.63 with a P/E ratio of 64.96 and P/S ratio of 3.40. The dividend yield of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc stocks is 3.63%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP & Chief Risk Officer Michael S Karr sold 33,969 shares of PPBI stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $25.37. The price of the stock has increased by 4.97% since.

