OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells EOG Resources Inc, Cummins Inc, Xylem Inc

Investment company OneAscent Financial Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Autodesk Inc, VMware Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells EOG Resources Inc, Cummins Inc, Xylem Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OneAscent Financial Services LLC. As of 2020Q3, OneAscent Financial Services LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $163 million.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 693,052 shares, 29.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.98% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 291,260 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,583 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,102 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 9,150 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $240.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,929 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $441.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $357.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,746 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $207.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $182.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,924 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.85%. The holding were 693,052 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 316.69%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $209.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,942 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 55.96%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $261.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,463 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,587 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,337 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 138.56%. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $137.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,778 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $215.51 and $272.51, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 56.65%. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. OneAscent Financial Services LLC still held 4,603 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 37.74%. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $123.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. OneAscent Financial Services LLC still held 5,021 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 28.71%. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $303.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. OneAscent Financial Services LLC still held 1,731 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 30.55%. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. OneAscent Financial Services LLC still held 6,864 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced to a holding in General Motors Co by 29.54%. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. OneAscent Financial Services LLC still held 16,829 shares as of .

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 27.48%. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $248.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. OneAscent Financial Services LLC still held 1,628 shares as of .