Key Financial Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BP PLC, Honeywell International Inc

Investment company Key Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells ISHARES TRUST, BP PLC, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Financial Inc. As of 2020Q3, Key Financial Inc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BND, BMY, IVW, SPY, EW, TOL, SBUX, ONEQ, VFC, VUG, NSC, SDY,

BND, BMY, IVW, SPY, EW, TOL, SBUX, ONEQ, VFC, VUG, NSC, SDY, Added Positions: IVV, DOL, DLN, DES, PFE, SLYV, TIP, VOE, MUB, STBA, SPYV, SPYG, BSCL, IBM, GE, VNQ, IJS, ABBV, IWD, INTC, FISV, GOOGL, BABA, CVS,

IVV, DOL, DLN, DES, PFE, SLYV, TIP, VOE, MUB, STBA, SPYV, SPYG, BSCL, IBM, GE, VNQ, IJS, ABBV, IWD, INTC, FISV, GOOGL, BABA, CVS, Reduced Positions: JNJ, AAPL, IWP, EFG, T, DHI, WTRG, QQQ, IWB, DON, KO, VTI, IWM, ICVT, MMM, ED, IJT, IJK, VWO, CSCO, BAC, IJR,

JNJ, AAPL, IWP, EFG, T, DHI, WTRG, QQQ, IWB, DON, KO, VTI, IWM, ICVT, MMM, ED, IJT, IJK, VWO, CSCO, BAC, IJR, Sold Out: IJH, BP, HON,

For the details of Key Financial Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,736 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 49,398 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 52,533 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,070 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% WISDOMTREE TRUST (DOL) - 76,950 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,823 shares as of .

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,991 shares as of .

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $56.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of .

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $330.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 711 shares as of .

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of .

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of .

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.19%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $331.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,692 shares as of .

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of .

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6.