Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sea, Twilio Inc, Sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, Teradyne Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sea, Twilio Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, Teradyne Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. owns 211 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HUYA, PTON, PACB, LPSN, FSLY, ATVI, MIME, BILI, NOW, DDOG, CRWD, DIS, ETSY, ADBE, MDB, FIVN, TEAM, OKTA, MSFT, WIX, COUP, ZM, BZUN, HUBS, EXAS, PLAN, ZEN, SHOP, ESTC, WKHS, AVLR, SMAR, BL, PHR, RAVN, NIU, VALE, 4OR1, SSRM, CEO, CHX, PAYC,

Square Inc (SQ) - 4,643,047 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.73% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,314,069 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.12% Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 11,271,744 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77% Roku Inc (ROKU) - 2,239,356 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 3,757,213 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.74%

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,541,472 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $113.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 429,401 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,116,553 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 784,356 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $65.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 401,590 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 380,504 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 936.93%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $190.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,033,059 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 88.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $159.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,426,768 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 216.69%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $273.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 998,127 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 153.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 9,626,370 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 181.25%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,149,828 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 167.95%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $261.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 812,644 shares as of .

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Organovo Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $31.85.