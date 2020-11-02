  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sea, Twilio Inc, Sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, Teradyne Inc

November 02, 2020 | About: TDOC -3.08% SE +1.25% TWLO -2% WORK -2.07% ICE +0.28% FB -0.67% HUYA -1.56% PTON +2.93% PACB +1.07% LPSN -0.62% FSLY +2.52%

New York, NY, based Investment company Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sea, Twilio Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Square Inc, Tesla Inc, Teradyne Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. owns 211 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nikko+asset+management+americas%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.
  1. Square Inc (SQ) - 4,643,047 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.73%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,314,069 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.12%
  3. Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 11,271,744 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77%
  4. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 2,239,356 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50%
  5. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 3,757,213 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.74%
New Purchase: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,541,472 shares as of .

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $113.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 429,401 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,116,553 shares as of .

New Purchase: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 784,356 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $65.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 401,590 shares as of .

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 380,504 shares as of .

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 936.93%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $190.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,033,059 shares as of .

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 88.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $159.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,426,768 shares as of .

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 216.69%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $273.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 998,127 shares as of .

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 153.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 9,626,370 shares as of .

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 181.25%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,149,828 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 167.95%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $261.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 812,644 shares as of .

Sold Out: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Sold Out: Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Organovo Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3.

Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Sold Out: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $31.85.



