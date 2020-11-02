  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

IFG Advisory, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Exact Sciences Corp, Sells Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 02, 2020 | About: SPY +1.12% AGG +0.18% ABT +2.25% VTV +1.82% VCIT +0.2% CODX -1.04% EXAS -1.57% CCEP +1.29% TOTL +0.08% FHN +2.69% SPSB +0%

Investment company IFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Exact Sciences Corp, Abbott Laboratories, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q3, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 372 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFG Advisory, LLC
  1. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 479,597 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 63,874 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  3. PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 254,977 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,247 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
  5. FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD) - 520,308 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95%
New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $121.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,055 shares as of .

New Purchase: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,711 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,015 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,721 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,290 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $111.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $330.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 48,286 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 74.58%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,928 shares as of .

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 277.77%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,301 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,034 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 175.57%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,232 shares as of .

Added: Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Co-Diagnostics Inc by 134.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 143,247 shares as of .

Sold Out: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48.

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDC)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of IFG Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. IFG Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IFG Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IFG Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IFG Advisory, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)