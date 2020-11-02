IFG Advisory, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Exact Sciences Corp, Sells Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company IFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Exact Sciences Corp, Abbott Laboratories, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q3, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 372 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXAS, CCEP, TOTL, FHN, ARKW, SPSB, FSK, RS, VGIT, VIGI, VLUE, RLY, ADBE, SPIB, SPAB, IWN, HACK, FTA, XLC, AGZ, BABA, TSLX, EBS, WOR, TMO, ISRG, BC, AOR, FEX, TWTR, CMG, AUY, CSX, ET, AMPE,

EXAS, CCEP, TOTL, FHN, ARKW, SPSB, FSK, RS, VGIT, VIGI, VLUE, RLY, ADBE, SPIB, SPAB, IWN, HACK, FTA, XLC, AGZ, BABA, TSLX, EBS, WOR, TMO, ISRG, BC, AOR, FEX, TWTR, CMG, AUY, CSX, ET, AMPE, Added Positions: SPY, AGG, ABT, VTV, VCIT, CODX, NOBL, DIA, XLP, VYM, QQQ, SKYY, AAPL, IVV, XLK, XLU, MTUM, JNK, USMV, AMZN, FTCS, GLD, PFG, IJR, FSKR, CIBR, FDN, STIP, ARKK, FMB, LQD, CMCSA, PM, DBEF, IWF, SRVR, VOT, EV, BND, EFG, FBT, FTSL, FYX, IGV, IYW, SPTL, TDTT, T, CSCO, IBM, INTC, FEM, FNDF, GLTR, GOVT, IBB, IEFA, MMM, MO, ABC, ADI, BAC, CVS, CHKP, DUK, RHI, USB, ANTM, PSX, ABBV, BSCM, DLN, ESGU, FTSM, LMBS, MUB, SUB, VTEB, XMLV, ZROZ, CB, APD, AXP, AMT, AMGN, BK, BIIB, BLK, COF, KO, CTSH, ENB, EPD, BEN, GD, GIS, GNTX, GOOGL, HON, LOW, MCD, MCK, MDT, MRK, NVDA, NSC, RTX, UNH, DIS, GIM, DFS, BUD, AVGO, DG, SYF, BLV, DEM, DES, DOL, EMB, ESGE, FIXD, FPX, FTC, FVC, FXL, IHI, IUSG, IUSV, IWD, IXC, IXN, PDBC, QYLD, SMDV, VPU, BDX, BWA, BMY, BTI, CCL, CAT, SCHW, CMA, DE, ETR, GE, JPM, KEY, KMB, LAMR, LMT, NFLX, NBIX, NKE, OMC, ORCL, PFE, BKNG, O, CRM, SYK, UNP, GWW, GOOG, PK, FDL, PFF, PXH, QUAL, SCHD, VBR, XSLV,

FVD, DVY, VTI, VV, FV, VWO, VUG, VOO, IJH, JPST, VGT, VEEV, ITA, IJK, PG, BA, XLF, GDX, XLV, WFC, IYH, XOM, VHT, FFTY, BSV, IAU, DHR, IWM, FB, DAL, EFAV, EEMV, XLI, CMI, UBER, SPYD, VIG, PKW, SLV, VOE, RDVY, XLY, MDY, XLE, VEA, VEU, HDV, JKG, IYJ, VGK, IWV, ITOT, IJJ, EEM, BRK.B, CVX, EMR, FDX, GSK, WELL, MDLZ, PEP, TGT, WRB, PYPL, FPE, TSLA, DHS, CARR, HAS, GILD, GPC, VNQ, VO, OTIS, ECL, DD, CCI, DON, BAX, BP, TFC, IVZ, RF, VOD, IWO, IWS, UPS, TXN, WHR, JKD, TRV, GPN, FAX, MS, LH, ITW, TDIV, TIP, VFH, Sold Out: INO, ABB, SPTM, IBKC, ALLE, FS5A, VDC, SPHD, AMED, LLY, FCX, 1T6, IWR, NEAR, CPE, DNRCQ,

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 479,597 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 63,874 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 254,977 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,247 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66% FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD) - 520,308 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95%

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $121.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,055 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,711 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,015 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,721 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,290 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $111.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $330.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 48,286 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 74.58%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,928 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 277.77%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,301 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,034 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 175.57%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,232 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Co-Diagnostics Inc by 134.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 143,247 shares as of .

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97.