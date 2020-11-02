Cullen Capital Management, LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Bank of America Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

New York, NY, based Investment company Cullen Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Bank of America Corp, General Dynamics Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cullen Capital Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AVGO, KWGPF, ARW, CMCSA, RIO, DPSTF, GPDNF, FHN, HST, BGSF,
- Added Positions: JCI, BAC, GD, UPS, MDT, TFC, XOM, C, WBA, BAESF, AAIGF, DUK, SMGKF, UPMKF, RTX, ABB, GSK, TOT, ZIJMF, PPL, BNPQF, MFC, SMAWF, SCS, GWB, ASX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, INTC, PFE, DEO, JPM, NEE, LLY, SIEGY, CSCO, T, PM, WELL, DOW, TGT, SNGNF, BAP, IBN, CB, HGKGF, NILSY, LUKOY, GLW, NPPXF, TSM, GLAXF, QIWI, RHHVF, BCE, VIV, GRKZF, G23A, SKHCF, GPC, BKRKF, MURGF, MS, LVS, LOW, SNYNF, ALIZF, BTVCF, ZFSVF, BTI, PEAK, ETN, ACNDF, DD, CAG, VZ, NSRGF, GIS, FBBPF,
- Sold Out: XLF, XLI, XLE, PNC, CVS, IYZ, XLK, ORKLF, MCFT, PBT,
For the details of Cullen Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 401,920 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 372,250 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
- Novartis AG (NVS) - 644,935 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 563,281 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.3%
- Unilever NV (UN) - 864,280 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $351.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 71,433 shares as of .New Purchase: KWG Group Holdings Ltd (KWGPF)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KWG Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.47 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,962,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of .New Purchase: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $73.82. The stock is now traded at around $79.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of .New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of .New Purchase: Deutsche Post AG (DPSTF)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Deutsche Post AG. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $42.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of .Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 140.37%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,032,763 shares as of .Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 159.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,315,628 shares as of .Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 392.96%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $159.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 139,285 shares as of .Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 259.93%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 186,050 shares as of .Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 63.42%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 383,715 shares as of .Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 110.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 673,488 shares as of .Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IYZ)
Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.63 and $29.27, with an estimated average price of $28.11.
