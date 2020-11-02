Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Buys Broadcom Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Diageo PLC, Eli Lilly and Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Medtronic PLC, Vale SA, BAE Systems PLC, sells Microsoft Corp, Diageo PLC, Eli Lilly and Co, Telefonica Brasil SA, Singapore Telecommunications during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owns 221 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Novartis AG (NVS) - 2,247,149 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Siemens AG (SIEGY) - 2,617,443 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72% BCE Inc (BCE) - 4,346,163 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,162,247 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Unilever NV (UN) - 2,730,472 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,310,208 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Persimmon PLC. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 109,545 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.18 and $49.31, with an estimated average price of $40.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 102,735 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $59.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,884 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,487 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BG Staffing Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,087 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 21686.10%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $351.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 217,861 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 333.09%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $159.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 409,399 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 62.47%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,223,549 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BAE Systems PLC by 78.30%. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $26.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,287,230 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BNP Paribas by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $17.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,911,810 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc added to a holding in KWG Group Holdings Ltd by 10565.98%. The purchase prices were between $1.47 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,666,495 shares as of .

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Koc Holding AS. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $57.23.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sanmina Corp. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99.