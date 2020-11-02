  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, VANGUARD WHITEHALL

November 02, 2020 | About: SPYV +1.85% XLK +0.25% SPYG +0.68% FSKR -0.41% SO +2.72% W +3.07% BABA +2.02% ABT +2.25% XMLV +1.68% VYM +1.92% PLM -2.96%

Investment company Personal Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Southern Co, Wayfair Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, PolyMet Mining Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Wealth Partners. As of 2020Q3, Personal Wealth Partners owns 64 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Personal Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Personal Wealth Partners
  1. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 832,535 shares, 27.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 282,804 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 253,357 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 75,137 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 25,482 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,753 shares as of .

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,485 shares as of .

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,440 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $255.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 204,196 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of .

Sold Out: Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Sold Out: PolyMet Mining Corp (PLM)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Personal Wealth Partners. Also check out:

1. Personal Wealth Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Personal Wealth Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Personal Wealth Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Personal Wealth Partners keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)