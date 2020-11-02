Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, VANGUARD WHITEHALL

Investment company Personal Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Southern Co, Wayfair Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, PolyMet Mining Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Wealth Partners. As of 2020Q3, Personal Wealth Partners owns 64 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPYG, FSKR, SO, W, BABA, ABT, NEE, IJK,

SPYG, FSKR, SO, W, BABA, ABT, NEE, IJK, Added Positions: SPYV, EFAV, IEFA, NEAR, XLK, IAU, MSFT, TFI, ABBV, AAPL,

SPYV, EFAV, IEFA, NEAR, XLK, IAU, MSFT, TFI, ABBV, AAPL, Reduced Positions: IJH, IVE, IJR, AGG, MDY, EFA, VHT, IYR, IVV, IJT, ITOT, IJS, AMZN, HYG, HTA, VTI, GBCI, MINT,

IJH, IVE, IJR, AGG, MDY, EFA, VHT, IYR, IVV, IJT, ITOT, IJS, AMZN, HYG, HTA, VTI, GBCI, MINT, Sold Out: XMLV, VYM, PLM,

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 832,535 shares, 27.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 282,804 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 253,357 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 75,137 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 25,482 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,753 shares as of .

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,485 shares as of .

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,440 shares as of .

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $255.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 900 shares as of .

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of .

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 204,196 shares as of .

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of .

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.12.